Ground Breaking Ceremony held for second Honduras Temple

SAN PEDRO SULA, Honduras, (ABC4 News) – The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints broke ground in San Pedro Sula, Honduras for the second Temple in the country.

José Bernardo Hernández, an Area Seventy, presided over the event to commemorate the building’s construction.

Only a limited number of Church leaders attended due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

During the ceremony Elder Hernández talked about youth ordinances (sacred ceremonies) in the temple and asked for children to keep their sights on and always be ready to enter what the Latter-day Saints call, “The House of the Lord”

According to a news release sent out by the Church, President Russell M. Nelson announced plans to build the San Pedro Sula Honduras Temple during the April 2019 conference

The release continues, “The San Pedro Sula Honduras Temple will serve Latter-day Saints in Honduran subdivisions including Atlántida, Bay Islands, Colón, Copán, Cortés, Lempira, Ocotepeque and Santa Bárbara.”

The number of Latter-day Saints in Honduras has greatly increased over the years. In 1980, the membership of the Church in Honduras was 6,300. Currently, there are more than 180,000 members in the country.