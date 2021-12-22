Greek TV comedian arrested over sex video allegations

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) - Getting a late start on your Christmas gift shopping? In some cases, you're out of luck. But here at the new Amazon ​fulfillment center, a conveyer belt full of packages just might save the day.

From click to buy to your doorstep all in one day, employees at the Amazon fulfillment centers are working hard to make sure their customers have the gifts they want under the tree on Christmas morning.

As one of five fulfillment centers in the Salt Lake Valley most who service across the country -the newest sub same day service center says they'll have your order out the door in a matter of hours in the designated area.

Site leader, Steve Volk tells ABC4, "We pride ourselves on making as much inventory available as we can to customers to take advantage of sub same day service.

Amazon Prime customers who order by 11 a.m. on Christmas eve morning, should still have their items within the same day.

This includes "Customers who order anything from toys to household goods to maybe something to prep from Christmas dinner" says Volk.

​While the supply chain crisis has disrupted many large retailers' ability to get items into the hands of consumers, Volk says the fulfillment centers prepare months in advance for events when customer demand may be high.

"So we literally work the entire year and planning our supply chain and making sure we can get every available inventory," says Volk.