SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A grass fire has ignited along the on-ramp from I-215 to SR-201 in Salt Lake City on Wednesday.

The ongoing blaze was categorized as a two-alarm wildland fire. Authorities say the flames have now been mostly extinguished.

Utah Highway Patrol (UHP) says on-ramp is still currently shut down to traffic at this time. The estimated reopening time is 11:30 a.m.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown. The massive flames were seen billowing into the air and growing by the second.

