SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Multiple Salt Lake City Fire Department crews responded to a grass fire burning West of Interstate 15 near Warm Springs Road and near the Chevron Oil Refinery.

The fire started just after 1:15pm. The Salt Lake City Fire Department says the fire started from a spark from a passing train. SLCFD says the fire is now out and crews are mopping up hot spots. No injuries or property damage reported.