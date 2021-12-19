GRAPHIC: Snow College student found alive, new details released in her disappearance

LOA, Utah (ABC4) – Authorities announced Saturday, December 18, that 19-year-old Snow College student, Madelyn Allen, was found alive. Allen reported missing on Wednesday, December 15, after being last seen leaving her residence at 155 East College Avenue in Ephraim, around 9:22 p.m. on December 13.

Many questions surrounded her disappearance, but police have released details to possibly answer some of those questions.

According to police reports, Allen walked away from her apartment at 9:22 p.m., on December 13. Someone who saw her said she looked like she was going out to meet someone. Video footage showed Allen wearing a skirt, a white coat she frequently wore, and flats.

Courtesy of Snow College

Around 7:20 a.m. on December 14, a text message was sent from Allen’s phone to one of her

parents. She texted “I Love You!” to the parent. The text caused parents to be concerned and head to Verizon to find out details on the location of the phone. Verizon notified the parents that the 7:20 a.m. text was sent from Loa, Utah. Loa is approximately 87 miles from Ephraim where she was last seen. Her parents stated she knew no one in Loa and didn’t have transportation to get there.

Both her parents and roommates expressed concern that her appearance and behavior was

abnormal. During the investigation it was disclosed to law enforcement that Allen suffers from depression and anxiety.

Police obtained data that indicated that Allen’s phone was in Loa at 12:06 a.m. and 7:20 a.m. on December 14. There is no further data after 7:20 a.m.

It was also reported that Allen used dating apps. Text messages recovered from her phone records contained conversations of a violent sexual nature. These conversations indicate that she may have been exposed to dangerous individuals with violent tendencies.

On December 18, investigators found in Allen’s Verizon records more cell phone pings in Loa. The pings

were similar to the pings on December 14. A search of Loa was conducted thereafter.

During the search, law enforcement arrived at 78 N Main Street. As they approached the house, they observed through a basement window, a person with light colored hair and a small build in the basement of the house. As they knocked this person ran out of sight. A 39-year-old male answered the door. The male

stated that no one else was in the home. He also would not allow a consensual search of his home without the owner of the home (his parents) permission. The owner was contacted and consensual search granted.

The man was identified as Brent Neil Brown.

Officers quickly found a Snow College ID belonging to Allen in plain view. A gun was located in an

open suit case that contained clothes that appear to belong to her as well.

Brown was detained by officers after finding the Snow College ID. He was in possession of three knives

upon officers searching him.

Courtesy of Snow College

Officers located Allen alive in what is described as a coal storage area of the residence. She was found not wearing any clothes and completely covered in coal. Alcohol was observed in the area where it appeared she had been kept.

Brown was arrested but said he would agree to speak about the incident. He said he met alive on the social media site “Kik” in a slave domination fetish group. He says he and Allen arranged the pickup on December 13.

Upon picking up Allen, Brown said she gave him her phone and he powered off the phone. He said based on their role play he kept the phone but let Madelyn text her parents the next morning, December 14. Brown said he took the phone back from Madelyn and did not allow her access to her phone again.

Brown described in detail the time that Allen was at his home, which included her being tied up while he went to work. Out of respect for the victim and victim’s families we won’t disclose those details as they are very graphic.

Brown stated that he saw a news report that Allen was reported missing. He says he then proceeded to dispose of her phone in trash can at a local store and tell Allen he sent the phone to Arizona.

Allen says she had been in communication with a person named “Cowboy” on the Kik app. She stated they arranged the pickup on December 13 at Snow College. A man with the description fitting Brown picked her up. Once in the truck, she says Brown took her phone and turned the phone off. Allen said Brown did not allow her to access her phone until the next morning, when she able to text “I love you!” to her parents.

Allen says Brown made her remove her clothing and did not allow her to put clothes on for the duration of the time she was at his house for the five day period. She says he had her wallet with personal information about her and family, including an address. She states that Brown threatened her saying if she left or told anyone about him he would come after her family and sister.

On December 14, Allen says she realized the situation she was in and began worrying she would not be able to leave. She said Brown always had a large knife on his belt around his waist. She described Brown as being large and could probably overpower her.

Allen says that Brown raped her several times daily. She described rape as having sex in which one person wants it but the other person does not. She said she did not want to have sex with Brown.

She describes being choked at least one time by Brown where he grabbed her around the neck and covered her face and mouth with his hand where she couldn’t breath.

Allen states that she would be tied up while Brown went to work. She says out of fear of what Brown would do to her family she didn’t leave. As Brown stated, she and Allen saw her missing person’s report on the news while sitting next to each. She says Brown said he mailed her phone to Arizona-Mexico border so nobody could locate her. Allen said at a later time Brown told her the police stopped looking for her.

Based on the details described above, police say there is probable cause to believe that Allen was raped, kidnapped, choked, and that Brown attempted to conceal her location and presence from law enforcement. They said there is probable cause to believe that Brown knew she was the subject of a missing persons investigation and attempting to hinder the investigation.

A vigil for the 19-year-old Allen. Her parents hosted it to show their gratitude for those who helped find her.

NOW: A vigil for 19-year-old Madelyn Allen who was found alive and safe last night



It’s to show their gratitude for those who helped find Maddie



The latest on the vigil amd arresting documents tonight at 10 on @abc4utah pic.twitter.com/T3uWUqsRbX — Jordan Burrows (@jordan_burrows) December 20, 2021

Authorities believe the circumstances of Allen’s conversations regarding Kidnapping and rape fantasies on apps with unknown people may have contributed to the situation.