GRANTSVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – An ongoing investigation is being conducted by Tooele County Sheriff officials regarding an industrial accident that left one man dead at the U.S. Magnesium plant.

According to police radio transmissions, law enforcement and medical personnel were dispatched to the plant at around 8:21 a.m. on March 5, where the victim was allegedly near or inside the boiler when it exploded.

Emergency crews rushed to the area of 12819 North Skull Valley Road, where the plant resides. As disclosed by radio transmissions, life-saving actions were taken upon arrival but the victim’s injuries proved to be too severe, and the man was pronounced dead on the scene.

This is a developing story and ABC4 will provide updates as they become available.