GRANTSVILLE, Utah (ABC4) — A 20-year-old Grantsville resident was sentenced Wednesday to 100 years in prison for the murder of his mother and 3 siblings, and the attempted murder of his father when he was 16 years old.

Colin Jeffrey (CJ) Haynie, 20, was sentenced to four consecutive sentences of 25 years to life for the aggravated murder counts, and another 25 years to life to be served concurrently for the attempted murder of his father, Colin Haynie.

Haynie’s attorney wanted more leniency. “[He] is not a lost cause. He is not incorrigible,” a memorandum from his attorney Richard Van Wagoner states.

The events on the day of the murder.

According to charging documents, on January 17, 2020, Haynie reportedly killed his mother Consuelo Alejandra, 52, and his 12-year-old sister Milan around 1 p.m. when they arrived home from school pickup.

Then sometime between 2 p.m. and 5:17 p.m., Haynie killed his 15-year-old sister Alexis after she arrived home. Around 5:17 p.m., Haynie killed his 14-year-old brother Matthew when he arrived home.

Haynie’s father, Colin Haynie, arrived home around 6:15 p.m. Haynie shot him in the leg, but his father was able to wrestle the gun away. A neighbor took them to the hospital and called the authorities. Haynie’s seventeen-year-old brother Daniel was not home at the time of the shootings.

Third District Judge Teresa Welch said due to the severity of the crime, the number of victims, and the fact that this crime was planned, methodical, and carried out over a five-hour period, the court decided that the first four counts of aggravated murder would run consecutively.

Attorneys ask for Haynie’s sentencing to be lenient.

However, according to his attorneys, they wanted the judge to consider Haynie’s past. As a young teen Haynie had impoverished social skills and abilities, an anxiety disorder, significantly delayed education, a speech impediment, and a life of relative isolation. Haynie did not attend public school, rather, he was reportedly homeschooled up until around 6 months prior to the incident when he was put in public high school.

Prior to January 17, 2020, Haynie had no criminal record, no history of using drugs or alcohol, and no gang involvement. He had a regular job doing yard work for a neighbor, who attested to his severe anxiety.

In his meetings with a therapist, Haynie said in the months leading up to the murder, his social isolation and arguments with his father increased. According to court documents, he also felt he was not meeting his father’s expectations, which led to further isolation.

He said he did not have a plan, but felt the only option to address the situation was to shoot his father and the rest of his family. However, Haynie “now sees there, of course, were many options for help.”

Haynie’s brother Daniel spoke at the sentencing Wednesday.

“For the most part [Haynie] didn’t really have any issues up until like six months before all of this happened when he made the transition from home-schooled to high school,” Daniel said. “I’m not trying to excuse or justify what [Haynie] has done, he knows what he did. And I support whatever sentencing happens — but I feel like this could have been prevented.”

Daniel then told the court that about a month before the murders, Daniel had a conversation with his mother where she told him that Haynie had said some dark things, and had reportedly talked to Colin, their dad, about sending Haynie to therapy. However, Colin allegedly denied her request for their son and told her he didn’t want Haynie to say anything to the therapist that could lead to jail.

“The irony now is [Haynie] still ended up in jail, and the rest of my family is dead. And for what?”

Daniel said he still loves his brother and wishes it never came to this. “He was robbed by not getting proper help,” Daniel said. “while he might not blame Colin anymore for anything, I do. Because this could have been prevented.”

Since the murders in 2020, Haynie has been taking corrective classes at the Salt Lake Valley Youth Center and has “gained considerable insight into his actions, now comprehends the severity and impact of his conduct, and wants to make amends, although he knows and acknowledges that he cannot undo what he did,” the memorandum states.

After the sentencing was declared, Haynie offered an apology.

“I want to apologize to my father, my brother Daniel, and all my extended family for all the pain and suffering I have caused for them. I also want to apologize to all the friends and relatives that knew my siblings and my mother. […] I cannot fix the horrible crimes I have committed, the death of my siblings and mother, injuries to my father; but I can ask for forgiveness for my crimes and mistakes.”

The Board of Pardons will now decide where Haynie will spend his life sentence; whether Haynie will remain at the youth detention center, or go to prison.