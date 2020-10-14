Granite School District facing latest COVID-19 outbreak says updated guidelines could reduce soft closures

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC 4 NEWS)– Every week a new school moves online because of a COVID- 19 out break.

Administrators at Granite School District; where a high school just moved online says the state focusing on community spread could help schools open.

“We see students who are doing a great job adhering to the rules,” district spokesperson Ben Horsley said. “Once we leave school property the masks and the social distancing seem to go by the waist side.”

Which is why the state is trying to control spread at casual social gatherings.

Cottonwood High School is one of more than 20 other schools in Salt Lake County to have more than 15 positive COVID cases, the health department’s threshold to move online for two weeks.

By mandating masks and limiting groups to no more than 10 people for Salt Lake County and the 20 other counties listed in the high to moderate level.

“While it may be true that in casual social gatherings we are usually among trusted loved ones and friends, the virus knows no boundaries and because we let down our guard in these settings it’s a popular point of viral spread,” Interim Director Rich Saunders Utah Department of Health said during a press conference on Monday.

The Granite School District says community spread is how the virus trickles into schools.



“We are being impacted by cases as they are happening in the community and the spread that is happening there,” Horsely said. “Masks are working, we are seeing a great success on school property with very limited exposure”.

The district says after the two week period the high school will reset to zero cases.

Students are scheduled to return in person on October, 28.