Granite School District announces high school graduation plans

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Granite School District has announced plans for their high schools “facilitated alternate graduation ceremonies”.

In an effort to recognize graduating seniors the ceremonies were planned to include each graduate getting the opportunity to walk across a stage and receive their diploma, and receive photos.

Official graduation ceremonies will be streamed online after events are filmed.

Here is the list of ceremonies and other events related to them:

Cottonwood High School (5715 S. 1300 East)

Friday, May 22 — 4 to 5:30 p.m. — Grad Walk Parade along 1300 East beginning at Woodstock Elementary

Cyprus High School (8623 W. 3000 South)

Tuesday, May 26 — 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. — Graduate Stage Walk

Granger High School (2935 S. 8560 West)

Thursday, May 14 — 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. — Graduation Photos with Teacher Applause Tunnel

Friday, May 15 — 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. — Graduation Photos with Teacher Applause Tunnel

Hunter High School (4200 S. 5600 West)

Wednesday, May 20 — 10 a.m. to Noon — Senior Awards/Graduation Stage Walk

Thursday, May 21 — 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. — Graduation Stage Walk

Friday, May 22 — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. — Graduation Stage Walk

(Students drive up, get out of car to walk on stage/receive diploma)

Kearns High School (5525 S. 4800 West)

Thursday, May 21 — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. — Drive-up Graduation / Walk Activity

Olympus High School (4055 S. 2300 East)

Wednesday, May 20 — Noon to 6 p.m. — Graduate Walk

Thursday, May 21 — Noon to 6 p.m. — Graduate Walk

Friday, May 22 — 6 p.m. — Grad Parade along Murray Holladay Road & Fireworks

Skyline High School (3251 E. 3760 South)

Friday, May 22 — 4 to 5:30 p.m. Car Parade / Faculty & Graduate Appreciation

(Faculty lined up along decorated alley while senior/family cars drive through)

Taylorsville High School (5225 S. Redwood Road)

Thursday, May 21 — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. — Grad Celebration Parade

Friday, May 22 — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. — Grad Celebration Parade

(Students plus two guests walking around school with cars driving alongside)