Granger High football player tests positive for COVID-19

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – School officials confirm that a player on the Granger High football team has tested positive for COVID-19.

Upon further investigation and contact tracing school officials said they have found that there was “no exposure that requires quarantine. “

The player is required to quarantine for 14 days.

School officials added that it is still safe for student-athletes to continue going to football but out of an abundance of caution, they ask individuals and families to follow precautions and appropriate guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

If a person develops any of the following symptoms, school officials ask individuals and their families to contact their healthcare provider or find a COVID-19 testing site near them. They also ask that people stay at home and wait for further instruction from their healthcare provider or testing site and remain isolated while waiting for test results.

• Fever or chills

• Cough

• Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

• Fatigue

• Muscle or body aches

• Headache

• New loss of taste or smell

• Sore throat

• Congestion or runny nose

• Nausea or vomiting

• Diarrhea