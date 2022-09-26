SOUTH SALT LAKE (ABC4 News) – Two family members are in the hospital following a double stabbing incident. Police say it happened around 3 p.m. Sunday afternoon at an apartment near 3300 South and 300 East in South Salt Lake.

South Salt Lake Police believe this was an isolated incident between the two relatives, a grandmother and her grandson.

At this point – it’s unclear how it all started.

Officers say they responded to the Covewood Village Apartments on reports of an aggravated assault.

When they got there, police determined the people involved in the incident were related and lived together, and both were taken to separate local hospitals.

At last check, the grandmother is in serious but stable condition.

The grandson, who’s believed to be in his 30’s, is in critical condition.

Danielle Croyle, Executive Director at the South Salt Lake Police Department says investigators are still trying gather more information, “in that they still need to interview both individuals involved and find out additional details and that hasn’t been able to take place due to their condition.”

ABC4 spoke with several individuals in the area, who didn’t want to share their names or go on camera but told us they don’t feel safe in the community.

Croyle says since the two live in the same home together, police are classifying this as a “domestic violence aggravated assault.” She says it’s important for the community to know there are resources available and there’s no excuse for abuse.

“If anybody is experiencing this, there are resources so reach out so intervention can take place before it escalates,” Croyle tells ABC4.