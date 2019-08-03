Grand opening: Shake Shack comes to Utah!

SANDY (ABC4 News) – A popular burger stand opened a new Utah location in Sandy on Saturday.

The new Shake Shack location opened its doors at 11 a.m. following a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

It is the first Shake Shack in the greater Salt Lake City area, and a lot of people were eager to get inside and order their favorite food. A couple hundred people lined up the sidewalk that wrapped around other businesses. The first person in line said he had been there since 1 a.m.

Ribbon Cutting for Shake Shack in Sandy 11000 S. state. Having some fun on a Saturday… Some people have been in line since 1 AM. Anyone been to Shake Shack before ? Tell us where ! Posted by ABC4 Utah – Good4Utah on Saturday, August 3, 2019

Grand Opening of the "Shake Shack" in Sandy at 110th South and State Street. Just something fun to do today ! Posted by ABC4 Utah – Good4Utah on Saturday, August 3, 2019

The “School Yard Shack” is located in the city of Sandy on 11020 S. State Street, Suite B, a 4,660 renovation of the old Valley High School. Nick Duerksen, Director – Economic Development and Redevelopment for Sandy City said it was incredibly important they leave the historic building standing and were thankful it all worked out so well.

Inside you can still see a lot of architecture left from the old Valley High, complete with garage doors that open up to the outdoor patio.

Shake Shack said the restaurant will serve unique frozen custard flavors like “Great Salted Desert” (vanilla custard, salted caramel sauce, marshmallow sauce, shortbread cookie, malt powder) and “Shack Attack” (chocolate custard, fudge sauce, chocolate truffle cookie dough and Ritual Chocolate chocolate chunks topped with chocolate sprinkles), as well as beer from local Utah breweries.

Shake Shack said it is hiring as well, both full-time and part-time positions are available. Apply online at ShackCareers.com.

What others are clicking on: