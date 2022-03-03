GRAND COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A man has died after colliding head-on with a semi-truck on Wednesday night.

Utah Highway Patrol (UHP) says the crash happened along SR-191 near milepost 15 around 10:02 p.m. The crash scene is located about 20 miles from Moab.

Authorities say the victim is a 66-year-old man, but his identity has not been released.

Troopers say the fatal crash happened when a Jeep Wrangler traveling southbound crossed over the center line. The maneuver caused the car to crash head-on with a semi-truck traveling northbound in the same area.

UHP says the driver of the Jeep died at the scene. A 38-year-old female passenger riding in the same car survived and was transported to a local hospital for injury treatment.

The semi-truck driver sustained only minor injuries and released at the scene.

Lanes in the area were shut down for two-and-a-half hours for debris clearing. The roads have now been reopened.