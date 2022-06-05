GRAND COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Multiple mobile homes were destroyed or damaged in a trailer park fire that took place in Grand County earlier today.

Multiple crews responded to reports of the blaze, including Moab Valley Fire, Moab City Police, Grand County Sheriff’s, Bureau of Land Management Fire & Law, and State Fire authorities.

Grand County EMS (GCEMS) reported that Park Creek Trailer Park is and will remain closed to all residents. Murphy Lane was initially shut down due to the incident, though it has since reopened to traffic.

Five mobile homes were reportedly destroyed, while five others were damaged.

At this time, Grand County Sheriff’s Office and the State Fire Marshall’s Office will be investigating the cause of the fire.

Displaced residents can find resources by contacting the victims advocate with the Grand County Sheriff’s Office at (435) 259-4321.