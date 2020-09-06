Grand Canyon’s Silver Bridge closed due to structural concerns

GRAND CANYON, Arizona (ABC4 News) – The National Park Service has issued an effective immediate closing of a popular bridge in the Grand Canyon because of structural safety concerns.

The Silver Bridge crosses the Colorado River along the Bright Angel Trail. It’s located at the bottom of the Grand Canyon near Phantom Ranch.

Silver Bridge inside the park courtesy: Google Maps

In a press release sent to ABC4 News it says, “During the closure, hikers will need to cross the Colorado River exclusively via Black Bridge. If hiking the Bright Angel Trail, hikers should anticipate being redirected to the River Trail, and the Black Bridge which will add approximately 1.5 miles to their trip.”

The National Park Service said in the release, “There is no estimated time of repair for Silver Bridge; it will remain closed until further notice.”

The NPS wants everyone to stay on designated trails and hikers should never attempt to go over or around closures. All trail users should pay attention to directions from park rangers, volunteers, and signs place on the trail.

The Park Service says that Phantom Ranch on the North Kaibab Trail will remain open and accessible, as will Bright Angel Campground, and the South Kaibab, and Bright Angel Trails.

Rangers at the park remind hikers and backpackers to plan ahead and check the park’s website for updates on trail closures.

Check on park conditions and you can find more information on the corridor trail system inside Grand Canyon National Park.