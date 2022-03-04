GRAND CANYON, Ariz. (ABC4) – If you’re planning a trip to the Grand Canyon this summer, be prepared for higher fees.

Grand Canyon National Park will be raising overnight backcountry camping fees starting July 1, 2022.

Officials say the $10 charge per backcountry permit remains the same, but the nightly per person fee will be increased from $8 per person to $12 per person or stock animal camping below the rim in designated camping areas.

The national park first began charging for overnight backcountry permits in 1997 and last modified the fees in 2015. The new fees do not affect Mather, Desert View, or the North Rim campgrounds.

Park officials say all permit fees go toward operating the park’s permit offices and backcountry information centers. The new fees are aimed at preventing a deficit for operation funding.

For more information on permits and fees, click here.

You can also email the Backcountry Information Center at grca_bic@nps.gov or call them at 1-928-638-7875