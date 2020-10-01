Governor responds to State Audit on No-Bid Contracts

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 NEWS) – Governor Gary Herbert says all hands were on deck to help slow-down and stop the spread of the pandemic early on in the year.

The governor provided his comments on the audit of the ‘State Emergency Procurement and Emergency Response’ released Wednesday.

“I appreciate the purpose of audits to help us be held accountable,” said Gov. Herbert.

He says quick decisions at the beginning of the pandemic saved Utahns lives.

“We were hoping for the best, but we were starting to mobilize and prepare for the worst,” said the Governor.

The governor admits to failures among agencies and state officials, though many were working in “good faith.”

No-bid contracts conducted with Silicon Slopes during the beginning of the pandemic came under question early on.

“They were probably overly ambitious trying to do that, not realizing like many of us including those in the medical profession, how complex this is and how it is going to permeate so much of our society. So I appreciate the fact that their heart was in the right place,” he said.

The governor spoke about issues within the Governors Office of Management and Budget.

“That’s where we had some communication gaps it looks like to me,” said Governor Gary Herbert.

He points to the good work in procuring Personal Protective Equipment with Silicon Slopes.

“Part of the Silicon Slopes was designed to help us in fact bring in PPE from outside of our country because they had resources that were outside of the United States and from foreign lands that helped us bring planeloads of supplies for PPE, and was getting in short supply. So they helped in a significant way in that regard,” said Governor Herbert. “The idea that it was going to be done without pay and donated, I think was a good idea in the beginning, but it appears as we got into reality going down the road we found that wasn’t going to work.”

He goes on to add, “I always believed there was going to be a payment required for services rendered.”

The governor said a dashboard was created on the State of Utah Division of Purchasing and General Services to show the transparency of the contracts.

“And that’s been up there for months. So the effort to be open and transparent has always been there.”

ABC4 News found at the time of this report, the website was last updated on May 7th, 2020.

“One of the criticisms in the audit was that we did not anticipate enough in this pandemic, and pandemics are unique,” he said. “It’s not like an earthquake, or fire, or flood, which are localized events.”

The Governor says it is easy to prepare for localized events but not for pandemics.

He says his Unified Command is looking at the need for PPE and how to make it available. Governor Herbert says his staff will work with health officials, and legislature on a way to stockpile PPE.

The Governor adds, “We will be better prepared for emergencies like this in the future.”