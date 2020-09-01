Governor presents Utah’s Medal of Valor to Utah Guard Soldier

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Governor Herber presents the State’s highest award to a Utah Guard Soldier.

Gov. Gary R. Herbert will present the Utah Medal of Valor to Sgt. Chasen Brown, a service member of the Utah National Guard, in the Gold Room at the Utah State Capitol on Sept 1, 2020 at 3:30 p.m.

According to a press release sent to ABC4 News:

Brown, a gunner for Charlie Battery, 2nd Battalion, 222nd Field Artillery, was attending the Route 91 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas, Nevada on Oct. 1, 2017. Shortly after the concert started, a man starting shooting indiscriminately at the massive crowd. Without hesitation or regard to personal safety, Brown immediately started to render aid to the wounded personnel while under constant gunfire. His actions on that tragic day, also known as one of the deadliest mass shootings in the United States, saved the lives of a half dozen of his fellow concertgoers.

“Chasen’s heroic actions on that tragic day remind me of what I am most proud of regarding our Guard members—that they serve selflessly and bravely in the defense of our nation and its citizens,” said Col. Steve Fairbourn, commander, 65th Field Artillery Brigade. “This dedication isn’t limited to when they are deployed, but rather is just a part of their character.”

The release stated: “The Utah Medal of Valor is the highest state award that a Utah National Guard military member can receive. It is awarded only to those who have demonstrated extreme valor. The Utah Medal of Valor may be awarded to a member of the Utah National Guard who distinguishes themselves by courageous conduct at the risk of their own life and personal safety, above and beyond the call of duty, while in the service of the state of Utah or the United States of America and its citizens. “