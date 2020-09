State epidemiologist Dr. Angela Dunn and Utah Governor Gary Herbert at a press briefing announcing the details of the state’s first confirmed case of COVID-19, Friday, March 6, 2020.

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Utah Governor Gary Herbert will update Utahns on the pandemic situation, and is expected to speak on several different changes in the state’s situation this week.

The CDC has also sent a letter to the Governor about preparing for vaccinations, and we are expecting an update on students returning to school.

Todays Speakers are expected to be: