Governor Herbert sends letter asking President Trump to allow more refugees in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – The number of refugees resettling in the state is dwindling down to less than half of what it was three years ago and according to advocates, it’s impacting Utah’s economy.

In a letter, Governor Gary Herbert asked President Trump to accept more refugees in Utah.

The letter, dated October 24th, was shared by lawmakers Thursday on social media.

“I write today in response to your recent executive order regarding refugee resettlement policies and your expressed desire to work more closely with state and local leaders. I encourage you to allow us to accept more international refugees in Utah,” Gov. Herbert wrote.

He went on to say that the State of Utah has historically accepted and resettled more than 1,000 refugees each year “from a variety of troubled regions of the world.” But that number had been decreasing for the past two years and is on track to decrease more this year.

“We know the need has not decreased and are eager to see the number of admittances rise again,” he wrote.

Advocates such as Aden Batar, the Director of Migration and Refugee Services at Catholic Community Services of Utah applauded the governor’s letter.

“It’s always great to see our governor stepping up and taking a leadership role in saying that Utah is a place that welcomes refugees,” said Batar. “Utah is one of the most welcoming states in the country. We have one of the highest numbers of volunteers in the nation.”

He said that before 2016, the state typically resettled approximately 1,200 refugees annually. Now the number is less than half at about 400 to 500 refugees a year, even though he said Utah is equipped to take in more.

Batar said it’s had an economic impact on the state.

“Our office and community partners receive requests from employers to fill job openings and we are having a hard time,” he said. “There’s a variety of industries that rely on the refugee workforce like hotels, production, construction, airport, and tourism. Refugees also pay billions of dollars in taxes and they also open businesses.”

In his letter, Governor Herbert wrote refugees have a significant contribution to the community.

“Those refugees who resettle in Utah become integrated and accepted into our communities. They become productive employees and responsible citizens. They become contributors in our schools, churches, and other civic institutions, even helping serve more recent refugees and thus generating a beautiful cycle of charity,” he wrote.

Batar said Mitra Khazaei is an example of that, who now works as the Youth Services Coordinator at Catholic Community Services of Utah. She left her native country of Iran and spent one year in Turkey before coming to the United States in 2012 with her family to pursue a better life.

“We left our country because of our religion. Our religion is not accepted by the government and because of that, we couldn’t do a lot of things. We couldn’t go to school. We couldn’t go to work,” she said. “I didn’t want my daughter to deal with that in the future.”

Khazaei said Iranian refugees are not currently being resettled in the United States because the country falls under the travel ban.

“I feel so sad for those people who are there. They’ve asked to come, but they don’t know what’s going to happen to them,” said Khazaei. “It’s been four years since we’ve had refugees from Iran.”

In the meantime, she’s been helping new refugees build a new life through the organization where it all began for her family.

“I understand refugees very well. I know why they have to leave their country. I know what they need when they come here. So that helps me a lot to guide them. I’m so happy to have this opportunity,” she said.

