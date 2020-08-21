Governor Herbert reissues 7 executive orders amid pandemic

Utah Gov. Gary Herbert holds up the “Utah Leads Together Plan” while speaking during a press conference with legislative, community, and business leaders at the Utah State Capitol Friday, April 17, 2020, in the Salt Lake City. Utah is aiming to reopen restaurants and gyms and resume elective surgeries in early May under a plan to gradually reopen the economy that has been decimated by the coronavirus pandemic, Gov. Herbert said Friday. (Jeffrey D. Allred/Deseret News, via AP, Pool)

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Gov. Gary Herbert has issued seven executive orders. The new executive orders that were issued are to replace orders that will expire when the current state of emergency expires at midnight Thursday.

The executive orders include:

Executive Order 2020-51, declares a State of Emergency due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic (replacing Executive Order 2020-1)

Executive Order 2020-52, reauthorizes the suspension of Utah Administrative Code R671-302 Regarding Public Access to Board of Pardons and Parole Hearings (replacing Executive Order 2020-3);

Executive Order 2020-53, reauthorizes the suspension of Enforcement of Provisions of the Utah Postretirement Reemployment Restrictions Act (replacing Executive Order 2020-9);

Executive Order 2020-54, reauthorizes the suspension of Enforcement of Utah Code § 32B-5-309 Regarding Ceasing Operation of Certain Retail Licensees (replacing Executive Order 2020-21)

Executive Order 2020-55, reauthorizes the Suspension of Enforcement of Statutes Relating to Telehealth Services (replacing Executive Order 2020-23);

Executive Order 2020-56, updates the State Facilities face-covering requirement (replacing Executive Order 2020-48)

Executive Order 2020-57, extends the Utah COVID-19 Level of Restriction (replacing Executive Order 2020-50).

The orders are to take effect immediately and will remain in effect until Septemeber 19, according to state officials.