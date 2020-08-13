Governor Herbert gives update on Utah’s coronavirus situation

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Utah Governor Gary Herbert will be joined by Nathan Checketts from the Utah Department of Health and Dr. Mark Briesacher from Intermountain health care to give an update on the current pandemic situation in Utah.

Right now cases are declining and as of Wednesday the states rolling average is 389 per day and the rolling 7-day average for percent of positive laboratory tests is 8.6%.

This means the state has achieved the governor’s goal of a 7-day rolling average of fewer than 400 cases per day by September 1.

With school about to start and school athletics starting up again, the average, school safety, and progress are expected to be addressed.You can watch the governor’s pandemic press conference live here on ABC4. com at 11:30 a.m.