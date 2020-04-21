Governor Herbert calls for Fourth Special Session of Utah Legislature

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) — Governor Gary R. Herbert issued a proclamation Tuesday calling for a Fourth Special Session of the Utah Legislature on April 23 at 1:00 p.m.
The legislature will address the following topics during the session:
- Appropriation of federal funds which the Legislature accepted in S.J.R. 301 during the Third Special Session
- Extending the deadline to pay the bar establishment license renewal fee
- Changing the sales and use tax exemption for sales of fuel to a rail carrier for use in a locomotive engine
- Creating a program which gives scholarships to students with disabilities that will allow these students to cover costs to attend qualifying private schools and creating related corporate and individual tax credits for donation to this program.
For more information on the Fourth Special Session being held on Thursday, view the proclamation here.
