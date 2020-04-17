Governor Herbert announces a pulling back of COVID-19 restrictions as early as May 1

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) — On Friday, Governor Gary Herbert announced plans to gradually re-open the stat’e economy following various COVID-19 safety restrictions.

“As we move into this next phase, we should emphasize that this isn’t like a light switch that is off and now we switch it and it’s on,” Gov. Herbert said. “This is more like a dial where we’re going to be dialing and we have incremental steps that we’ll be taking as we open opportunities for the economy as we go back and function as it has in the past.”

Gov. Herbert said as the trend of flattening the curve continues, he forsees the opportunity to begin relaxing restrictions to open economic opportunities in the state as early as May 1st.

Gov. Herbert said the state is closely tracking our testing and contagion rates. Right now, Utah is still in the red, urgent phase, of Utah’s coordinated response. Gov. Herbert encouraged all Utahns to “Stay Safe. Stay Home” in efforts to continue containing Utah’s outbreaks and make the transition to the orange phase soon.

Specifically, Gov. Herbert said he hopes that if Utah residents can maintain sanitation guidelines, the state can begin opening up sit-down dining opportunities, perform elective surgeries, and open up gyms by early May.

