Governor Herbert and Dr. Clark Bishop update Utahns on pandemic

WATCH LIVE ON ABC4.COM AT 11:OO A.M.
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Utah Governor Gary Herbert and Utah Valley Hospital Dr. Clark Bishop will update Utahns about the pandemic situation in Utah.
Dr. Bishop is a critical care and pulmonary medicine physician.
Utah is still seeing large numbers of cases being reported since school started. The two are expected to talk about those cases. Also, parts of Utah county have returned to an orange alert level.
According to the State, Utah’s rate of transmission has been over a thousand cases per day this week and hovering at 13.5%.
Click here to download the ABC4 Utah News app for the first alerts on your phone. Sign up for the ABC4 Utah breaking news and daily newsletters.