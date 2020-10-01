Governor Herbert and Dr. Clark Bishop update Utahns on pandemic

Utah Gov. Gary Herbert takes off his mask before speaking during the daily briefing on the state’s efforts to fight COVID-19 Wednesday, June 24, 2020, in Salt Lake City. Hebert said he will require face masks at state-run buildings that include liquor stores and higher education offices and approve a request from the state’s largest county to make face coverings required in certain situations. But the Republican governor stopped short of implementing a statewide requirement for face coverings as several other states have done such as Washington, California and New York. (Steve Griffin/ Deseret News via AP, Pool)

WATCH LIVE ON ABC4.COM AT 11:OO A.M.

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Utah Governor Gary Herbert and Utah Valley Hospital Dr. Clark Bishop will update Utahns about the pandemic situation in Utah.

Dr. Bishop is a critical care and pulmonary medicine physician.

Utah is still seeing large numbers of cases being reported since school started. The two are expected to talk about those cases. Also, parts of Utah county have returned to an orange alert level.

According to the State, Utah’s rate of transmission has been over a thousand cases per day this week and hovering at 13.5%.