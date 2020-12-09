Governor, Governor-elect oppose Utah joining Texas election lawsuit

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News)– Utah Governor Gary Herbert and Governor-elect Spencer Cox released a joint statement on Wednesday, calling Attorney General Sean Reyes’ decision to sign Utah onto the Texas election lawsuit “An unwise use of taxpayers’ money.”

Gov. Gary Herbert and Governor-elect Spencer Cox released the following statement on Attorney General Reyes’ decision:

“The Attorney General did not consult us before signing on to this brief, so we don’t know what his motivation is. Just as we would not want other states challenging Utah’s election results, we do not think we should intervene in other states’ elections. Candidates who wish to challenge election results have access to the courts without our involvement. This is an unwise use of taxpayers’ money.”

Attorney General Reyes released a public statement declaring that Utah had joined 17 other states in the lawsuit from President Trump, challenging the results in Pennsylvania and in other states that he lost in the 2020 election, saying in the statement, “this is about providing confidence in the election process to ensure it is fair and constitutional.”

Both Gov. Herbert and Governor-elect Cox said that they were not consulted before Reyes made the decision to give Utah’s support to the lawsuit.

In a statement regarding the Texas lawsuit of the 2020 election results, Reyes said, “this case is not only about one candidate or election cycle, as important as they may be, but the fairness of all elections – current and future.”

