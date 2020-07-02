SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – Gov. Gary R. Herbert has ordered the lowering of the flags of the United States of America and the flag of the State of Utah on Friday, July 3, 2020, in honor of the life and service of 1st Lt. Kenneth Allen, who will be laid to rest the following day.

Lt. Allen was killed when his F-15C Eagle crashed in the North Sea off the coast of England in a military exercise, June 15, 2020.

His family said He was known for being a man of faith, who showed love and respect for others even in the face of danger.

Remains of Lt. Kenneth “Kage” Allen return to US. (CNN Newsource/ Air Force)

The governor has issued the following statement:

“Today, we honor U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Kenneth Allen for his outstanding service and sacrifice to our nation. He was an outstanding Airman, a dedicated husband and hero to our country. We will miss his eagerness to lift others up and strengthen those in need. We could not be more proud of how he represented Utah to the rest of the world.”

“Jeanette and I send our deepest condolences, support, and prayers to Kage’s wife Hannah, to his parents and to the entire Allen family.”

Flags will be flown at half-staff at all state facilities and public grounds from sunrise until sunset on Friday, July 3, 2020, only. Individuals, businesses, schools, municipalities, counties and others are encouraged to fly the flag at half-staff for the same length of time as a sign of respect.