Utah Gov. Gary Herbert takes off his mask before speaking during the daily briefing on the state’s efforts to fight COVID-19 Wednesday, June 24, 2020, in Salt Lake City. Hebert said he will require face masks at state-run buildings that include liquor stores and higher education offices and approve a request from the state’s largest county to make face coverings required in certain situations. But the Republican governor stopped short of implementing a statewide requirement for face coverings as several other states have done such as Washington, California and New York. (Steve Griffin/ Deseret News via AP, Pool)

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – Utah Governor Gary Herbert has extended his executive orders for Utah’s health risk status and wearing masks in state facilities.

According to a press release sent to ABC4 News: It is mandatory to wear masks in all state-run facilities. He also extended Utah’s Health Risk Status, leaving Salt Lake City in Moderate Risk, or Orange, ten counties in the Normal Risk, or Green and the rest of the state in Low Risk, or Yellow

Both orders will remain in effect until July 24 at 11:59 p.m.

If you would like to see the executive orders you can download and read them here: