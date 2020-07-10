SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – Utah Governor Gary Herbert has extended his executive orders for Utah’s health risk status and wearing masks in state facilities.
According to a press release sent to ABC4 News: It is mandatory to wear masks in all state-run facilities. He also extended Utah’s Health Risk Status, leaving Salt Lake City in Moderate Risk, or Orange, ten counties in the Normal Risk, or Green and the rest of the state in Low Risk, or Yellow
Both orders will remain in effect until July 24 at 11:59 p.m.
If you would like to see the executive orders you can download and read them here: