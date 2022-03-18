HURRICANE, Utah (ABC4) – It’s a big day for the Washington County community, as first responders have been patiently waiting to bridge the gaps for those going through mental health and substance abuse crises.

“It will be a great resource, it will be interesting to see how much offset that will kind of relieve the jail and some of our staffing issues,” says Sheriff Nate Brooksby of the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

The state legislature started funding receiving centers a couple of years ago and with the help of local leaders and Intermountain Healthcare’s $50,000 donation, they’re able to make it happen.

“Patrol officers can bring someone in, drop them off where they can be getting professional help and help them get the services they need and get in a position where they can make a plan, so they can be seeking out the resources they need,” says Eric Clarke, the Washington County attorney.

Southwest Utah Behavioral Health serves 6 counties in the area and officials are hopeful this will be a resource for surrounding communities along with Washington County.

“We believe this will help lower suicide rates in our state and that’s a big deal,” says Governor Spencer Cox.

Governor Cox is hopeful this round-the-clock center with its own trained professional staff, will also help overworked first responders in the community.

“Putting pressure on nurses, in emergency rooms and doctors, where again they’re not trained for that either, or our law enforcement community and going to jail,” he says.

The Washington County Receiving Center is expected to be ready in 8 months.

Local law enforcement says this facility will be in a perfect location, right by the sheriff’s office and in the heart of Southwest Utah.

The governor also visited Hurricane Family Pharmacy, one of the first to roll out COVID-19 vaccines after teaming up with the state, according to officials.

With a large elderly population, Hurricane Family Pharmacy owner Cliff Holt says he wanted to make sure they were taken care of in December 2020.

Holt says they went out to residents in the community, to get them vaccinated and Governor Cox wanted to personally thank him today.

“We were partnered with the state of Utah, one of the few partners that they selected, so we got the first 1,000 vaccines and rolled them out in 48 hours,” says Holt.

Holt says he’s honored the governor came out and say they now are offering all four vaccines at their local pharmacy.