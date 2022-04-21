UTAH (ABC4) – Gov. Spencer Cox has issued a State of Emergency due to “dire drought conditions” affecting Utah on Thursday.

The announcement will activate the Drought Response Committee and will increase heightened monitoring and reporting efforts.

Recently, The Utah Division of Water Resources (DNR) reported that currently, 99.39% of Utah is experiencing severe drought or worse, with 43.46% of Utah suffering from extreme drought.

“We’ve had a very volatile water year, and unfortunately, recent spring storms are not enough to make up the shortage in our snowpack,” says Cox. “Once again, I call on all Utahns – households, farmers, businesses, governments and other groups – to carefully consider their needs and reduce their water use. We saved billions of gallons last year and we can do it again.”

Officials say over the past decade, Utah has suffered from drought for the past eight years.

The recent snowfall did little to replenish much-needed moisture, with this year’s snowpack levels hitting 25% below normal.

Water officials say so far, 95% of Utah’s water supply comes from snowpack. Above-average storms are still needed to replenish reservoirs. At this point, officials say there is a “low chance of these below-normal snow levels refilling Utah’s reservoirs.”

Currently, 19 of Utah’s largest 45 reservoirs are below 55% of available capacity, with overall statewide storage at only 59% filled. This same time last year, the reservoirs were at around 67% of capacity.

“Statewide snow water equivalent (SWE), or how much water would be in the snowpack if it melted, peaked at 12 inches,” officials say. “This is 75% of the typical median peak of 16 inches for our water year.”

The see the full Executive order, click here.

To see the most current Utah drought report, click here.