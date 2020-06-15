Utah (ABC4 News) – Utah Governor Gary Herbert took to social media Monday reminding Utahn’s how important mask-wearing is.

Reducing the spread of coronavirus is a community effort. An easy way to play your part is by wearing a mask when physical distancing is not possible. https://t.co/snc1Ux5xYA pic.twitter.com/hrQ0kml2Xu — Gov. Gary Herbert (@GovHerbert) June 15, 2020

“Reducing the spread of coronavirus is a community effort. An easy way to play your part is by wearing a mask when physical distancing is not possible,” Gov. Herbert said.

Though wearing a facemask has not been made a requirement in Utah, using one can serve as a simple action to protect the health of yourself and those around you.

Here in Utah, Governor Herbert and many other leaders have asked the public to wear face coverings over their mouth and nose when out in public, especially when physical distancing can’t be followed.

Utah's public health officials are very concerned about the rise in COVID-19 cases this past week. When you're away from home, please avoid close contact with others, and wear a mask when other social distancing measures aren't feasible. pic.twitter.com/msZCjnZwCk — Utah Dept. of Health (@UtahDepOfHealth) June 5, 2020

He also shared a video from the National Institute of Standards and Technology. See the video above.