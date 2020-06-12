Gov. Herbert issues order keeping most of Utah in yellow, low-risk phase

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Utah Governor Gray Herbert has issued an executive order keeping most of Utah in yellow, or low risk phase.

The Executive Order moves Kane County to the New Normal Health Risk Status or Green. The first Utah county to enter the “New Normal” phase

He also announced Bluff and Mexican Hat will move to the low health risk status, or yellow. Salt Lake City will remain in orange, or moderate risk.

Along with these changes, Governor Herbert has updated guidelines for areas in the low and new normal health risk designation.

See the updated guidelines below:





The order is effective immediately and will remain in effect until 11:59 p.m. on June 26.