Gov. Herbert declares Sept. 25 as Disabled American Veterans Day

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – In honor of the Disabled American Veterans (DAV) charity, Governor Gary Herbert issued a proclamation dedicating Sept. 25, 2020, as “Disabled American Veterans Day” in remembrance of the charity’s centennial anniversary.

DAV was founded 100 years ago by former Cincinnati Judge Robert S. Marx. Marx was a disabled U.S. Army captain who received the Distinguished Service Cross during the First World War. He realized that the nation was ill-equipped to provide the medical care and services that more than 200,000 injured and ill returning war veterans needed.





“We had a common experience which bound us together,” said Marx about the founding of the organization in 1920. “We are out to continue through an organization of our own…an organization of us, by us and for us.”

DAV has filed more than 11.5 million claims for benefits and currently represents more than one million veterans today as their power of attorney. The organization prides themselves in providing an array of no-cost services to the men and women who served the country.

“We want to thank Governor Herbert and the legislature for recognizing this important milestone in our organization’s expansive history,” said DAV Department of Utah Adjutant Penny Larsen. “Veterans need our help today, as much as they did 100 years ago. They have earned the right to participate in the American Dream they helped to defend, and we will continue our work to help make that promise possible well into the future. To have the governor’s full support as we embark on another century of service to the men and women who served means a great deal to disabled veterans in Utah and across the nation.”