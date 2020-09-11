Gov. Herbert authorizes the lowering of U.S. and State flag in observance of 9/11

In this undated handout photo provided by Camping World, an American flag blows in the wind at Gander RV, in Statesville, N.C. Businessman and reality television star Marcus Lemonis says he’ll go to jail before he removes a huge American flag flying at a recreational vehicle store that his company owns and that’s the subject of a lawsuit because of its size. (Jennifer Munday/Camping World, AP)

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Gov. Gary R. Herbert has authorized the lowering of the flag of the United States of America and the Flag of the State of Utah on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, in observance of Patriot Day.

Gov. Herbert issued the following statement in relation to Patriots day:

“On September 11, 2001, our nation suffered a malicious attack predicated upon fear and

anger. Thousands lost their lives in one of the most deadly and vicious acts of terrorism

witnessed by the modern world. Today, we honor the lives of those who were lost during

this dark moment and remember the sacrifice of first responders who so nobly answered

the call during a time of great need.” “Those brave men and women taught that selflessness can overcome fear and that we are

stronger when we stand together. As we have continued to face numerous hardships this

year, may we remember those values. Let us stand together today and every day in unity,

in hope and in strength.”

Officials say flags will be flown at half-staff from sunrise to sunset at all state facilities on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, to honor those whose lives were lost, and as a tribute to the heroes who came to the aid of their fellow citizens and country.

Businesses, individuals, and others are also encouraged to lower the flags for the same period of time.