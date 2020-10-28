Gov. Gary Herbert declares Day of the Dead, Nov. 1st and 2nd

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Local leaders are celebrating a state proclamation, marking November 1st and 2nd as the Day of the Dead. This year, the celebration will also remember those who passed due to COVID-19.

On this day of the dead, an alter holding photos and offerings in memory of family members sits in the Trolley Square Mall.

“Day of the dead is cross-cultural, the pain of losing someone has no gender, has no color of skin,” said Marla Love.

“As we face a pandemic, in the entire world, it’s an opportunity to remind us that life can be very short, but we have opportunities to embrace the beauty of our culture, of our heritage,” said Senator Luz Escamilla of District 1.

Marla Love of Arte Primero/ Art First and her mother, Rocio Mejia of Una Mano Amiga has two relatives displayed on the altar.

“Daniela Cobain and Willow Carver, both of these young, bright beautiful and amazing women, died instantly in wrong-way accidents,” said Love.

Love and Mejia encourage people to become organ donors, to help others.

“In the altar, we honor people that have died and who have donated their organs, they are continuing life by donating their organs,” said Love.

Due to COVID-19 festivities are canceled, but love encourages residents to bring the celebrations home.

“Talk to your children, your family about your loved ones, about your ancestors,” said Love.