Gov. Herbert issues Executive Order adopting updated phased guidelines

Utah Gov. Gary Herbert wears a mask as he waits in the hallway before the start of the daily briefing on the state’s efforts to fight COVID-19 Wednesday, June 24, 2020, in Salt Lake City. Hebert said he will require face masks at state-run buildings that include liquor stores and higher education offices and approve a request from the state’s largest county to make face coverings required in certain situations. But the Republican governor stopped short of implementing a statewide requirement for face coverings as several other states have done such as Washington, California and New York. (Steve Griffin/ Deseret News via AP, Pool)

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Gov. Gary R. Herbert has issued an Executive Order adopting an updated version of the Phased Guidelines during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The updates provide guidance for restaurants operating 24 hours per day and restaurants with buffet service. The order is effective immediately and officials say it will remain in effect until August 7.

State officials say the updated version of the guidelines are for the general public and bussinesses to “maximize public health and economic reactivation.”

The updated order strongly encourages employees of businesses who are unable to maintain a six feet distance from another person to wear a face-covering or mask.

Read The full version of the updated order below: