Gov. Herbert issues Executive Order adopting updated phased guidelines

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Gov. Gary R. Herbert has issued an Executive Order adopting an updated version of the Phased Guidelines during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The updates provide guidance for restaurants operating 24 hours per day and restaurants with buffet service. The order is effective immediately and officials say it will remain in effect until August 7.
State officials say the updated version of the guidelines are for the general public and bussinesses to “maximize public health and economic reactivation.”
The updated order strongly encourages employees of businesses who are unable to maintain a six feet distance from another person to wear a face-covering or mask.
