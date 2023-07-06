Firefighters battle a motor home fire in Spring Glen on Thursday, April 27, 2023 (Image courtesy of Helper Utah Fire Department)

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Utah Governor Spencer Cox took to social media to urge “fire sense” among Utahns.

In a Tweet on Thursday, July 6, he explained that Utah is expected to have an increased wildfire risk in the next few weeks as temperatures rise. Additionally, he stated that because of Utah’s above-average winter, there’s more grass that can burn.

“A record snowpack means more grass and shrubs and with summer and rising temperatures here, these plants will dry out and become fire hazards,” he said.

According to Gov. Cox, Utah saw a 60% reduction in human-caused wildfires last year. He credited that to people paying attention to fire conditions.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

This year, he is asking for the same, requesting people stay on high alert.

“Let’s stay safe by using good ‘fire sense!'” he said.

According to Utah Fire Sense, exercising fire sense can prevent roughly 70% of Utah wildfires.

Between Gov. Cox and Utah Fire sense, there are several things people can do to be smart when it comes to flames: