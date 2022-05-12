SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Governor Spencer Cox has tested positive for COVID-19 on May 12. According to representatives of the Governor’s Office, the governor began experiencing a scratchy throat late Wednesday night and tested positive on Thursday morning.

Gov. Cox plans to isolate for five days and wear a mask for 10 days following his diagnosis, as enforced by health guidelines and his physician.

“So far, I feel fine,” Cox said Thursday. “Like so many Utahns, I’ve been vaccinated and boosted, but COVID eventually touches us all. If you feel sick, please stay away from others. And if you haven’t yet, please get vaccinated.”

The Governor’s Office notes that Gov. Cox had several public appearances Tuesday and Wednesday. At this time, the Governor’s Office is working to notify the small batch of people considered to be in close contact with the governor — those who were within six feet of him for 15 minutes or longer.

Family members of Gov. Cox are all up-to-date on their vaccines and are not required to quarantine at this time, though they do plan to wear a mask for the following 10 days. None of them have tested positive for COVID-19.

The announcement of Gov. Cox’s positive COVID-19 diagnosis comes on the same day as his ordinance for flags to be lowered on all state facilities until May 16 in honor of those who have lost their lives to the coronavirus.