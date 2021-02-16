Gov. Cox signs bill to simplify process of removing deceased Utahns from voter registry

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Utah Gov. Spencer Cox, (R) Utah, signed a bill into law last week that will streamline the process of removing deceased Utahns from the official voter registry
The bill, HB12, which was sponsored by Rep. Mike Winder, (R) West Valley City, will require the state registrar to provide the lieutenant governor’s office with information on deceased Utahns to ensure that they are then removed from the official voter registry.
Then, according to the bill, the lieutenant governor would then have to contact a county clerk’s office to ensure that the deceased person has been removed from the voter registry.
The bill then states that the lieutenant governor must verify the names of all Utah’s registered voters using their social security numbers 90 days before the primary election and 90 days before the general election.
The bill passed through the Utah House of Representatives with a 73-to-2 vote and then through the Utah Senate with a 25-to-4 vote.