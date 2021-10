Photographed on July 14, 2021, the Confederate battle flag, etched on this war memorial, erected in 1913 in Greenwood, Miss., by the Varina Jefferson Davis Chapter of the United Daughters of the Confederacy, in Greenwood, Miss., sits on the lawn of the Leflore County Courthouse, as the American flag flies in the background. For more than a century, one of Mississippi’s largest and most elaborate Confederate monuments has looked out over the lawn at the courthouse in the center of Greenwood. It’s a Black-majority city with a rich civil rights history. Officials voted last year to remove the statue, but little progress has been made to that end. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

UTAH (ABC4) – Governor Cox has ordered the lowering of the American flag as well as the Utah State flag in honor of the National Peace Officers’ Memorial Service.

The service is being held in Washington D.C. as a way to pay respect to law enforcement officers who have died in the line of duty.

We have authorized the lowering of the U.S. flag and the flag of Utah in honor of the National Peace Officers' Memorial Service being held in Washington, D.C., and to pay respect to law enforcement officers who have died in the line of duty.https://t.co/xRbEDs7ooA — Utah Gov. Spencer J. Cox (@GovCox) October 15, 2021 Courtesy: Gov. Cox

Flags should be lowered to half-staff at midnight on Friday through Saturday, Oct. 16. The Governor encourages private citizens and businesses to participate as well.