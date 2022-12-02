SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) — Gov. Cox officially declares the first Saturday in Dec. of 2022 as Utah Authors Day.

This is the second time Gov. Cox has made Utah Authors Day official. Last year, Gov. Cox also declared the first Saturday in 2021 as Utah Authors Day.

“I’m excited–elated–honored,” Jared Quan, former LUW president and current LUW historian, said. “I think it’s amazing Gov. Cox thinks so well of Utah authors to declare Utah Authors Day the second year in a row.”

Quan said there might be authors all over the country, but it’s the passion Utah writers bring to the community that makes the difference.

“It’s the right mix for a great community and great authors, and everybody is working together to make [big things happen]. In other communities, authors see others as competition, but in Utah, there’s a unique collaboration,” Quan said.

Robin Glassey, the LUW library and bookstore liaison and president of the Herriman LUW Chapter, agreed. Glassey is the one in charge of the organization, and she feels fortunate to be part of such a thriving group of people.

“Utah may be a desert, but not when it comes to literary talent. It runs deep in our state, and Utah Authors Day is an amazing opportunity for authors, readers, and budding writers to connect at great locations,” Glassey said.

Utah Authors Day has over 100 authors involved and 19 locations. It runs all day and all across the state on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022. There will also be in-person drawings for prizes, including Marvel notebooks, Pink Cotton Press notebooks, as well as books donated by participating Utah Authors Day authors.