Gov. Cox launches Adopt-A-School program to aid students K-12

UTAH (ABC4) – Governor Spencer Cox, in partnership with Talent Ready Utah and the Utah State Board of Education is strengthening Utah school systems once again. The group is excited to announce the launch of Utah’s new Adopt-A-School program.

Local businesses have been invited to help support K-12 schools by participating in Adopt-A-School. As stated in the official press release, the program will connect businesses with schools where goals, resources, and needs align. The partnership will work to connect companies with different resources to help them thrive, including necessary equipment and cash donations.

“I believe the primary purpose of education is to help prepare every student to realize their ultimate potential, in whatever career or life path they may choose,” said Gov. Cox. “Many businesses have an incredible desire to be involved and resources available to help our students and teachers. We’re grateful to those who are already doing so much. And, today, we’re asking more Utah businesses to get involved — in whatever way they can — so that every Utah student can receive the best education and preparation possible.”

Adopt-A-School offers businesses a unique opportunity to support students in their workforce development by offering them world-class opportunities utilizing real-world application of their skills outside of the classroom.

“Utah has incredible educators who dutifully instruct and lead the young people of our state. It’s been a privilege for our team to support and bolster the important work already taking place in the classroom,” said Derek Adams, chief technology officer of Brainstorm, Inc. “As we look first to meet our education partners where they’re at, we can further the impact our efforts as business partners have on Utah’s youth, its schools and communities.”

To learn more about Utah’s Adopt-A-School program, click here.