UTAH (ABC4) – Governor Spencer Cox issued a State of Emergency for Moab and other Southern Utah towns on August 23.

The Governor’s office reports that Emergency Order 2022-5 goes into effect immediately and will stay in effect for 30 days.

Representatives say that the declaration is a response to the recent surge in flooding that has been affecting Grand, Emery, and Wayne County, and is meant to raise awareness of the dangers of flash flooding while also allowing the state to offer support to local governments.

“We’ve seen destructive flash floods tear through communities, damage homes and businesses, and endanger lives throughout southern Utah. State government remains ready to offer emergency coordination and expertise as these areas recover and rebuild,” said Gov. Cox. “We also urge everyone to take flash flood warnings very seriously. We mourn the loss of Jetal Agnihotri of Tucson and pray for her loved ones. About 170 individuals spent 1,700 hours on search and rescue and we can’t thank them enough for their relentless efforts.”

According to representatives, the Utah Department of Public Safety has been actively monitoring flood conditions throughout the state, as well as debris flows and mudslides. The Office of Emergency was reportedly on the scene for the Moab flood to offer both support and assistance to city officials.

To analyze the destruction of the flood, today, Lieutenant Governor Deidre Henderson joined forces with Moab Mayor Joette Langianese, members of the Grand County Commission and Moab City Council, and a number of local businesses.

“I’m shocked by the size and scope of the flooding that swept through Moab causing damage to homes, businesses, and local infrastructure,” Lt. Gov. Henderson said. “Fortunately, I’m hopeful for a full recovery. Moab is open for business and the cleanup is well underway. If you want to help, here’s how: Visit Moab. Locals need your business and support – now more than ever.”