SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – On the afternoon of March 3 at 3:00 p.m. Governor Cox along with the Larry H. Miller Company and the Larry H. & Gail Miller Foundation will celebrate the Driven to Assist community fundraiser and donation drive to benefit refugees fleeing Ukraine at a press conference at the Utah State Capitol.

“This donation drive of cash and goods will make a life-saving difference to those Ukrainians forced to leave their homes,” Gov. Cox said. “Utahns are drawn to help those in need and I encourage those who can to give and support this effort.”

Monetary donations made to the Community Foundation of Utah (FU) through LHM.com, which will be live after 3:00 p.m. today, will be matched up to $2 million with contributions from local organizations and officials. Intermountain Healthcare is additionally reaching out a helping hand by preparing to airlift donated goods to bordering countries to aid refugees fleeing Ukraine in the coming months.

Donated funds will go towards trusted organizations. Donations of needed items including children’s apparel (new with tags: shoes, coats, hats, gloves, and mittens), laundry detergent, diapers, and feminine hygiene products will be collected at the five LHM locations across the Wasatch front from March 4 to March 12.

Similarly, First Lady, Abby Cox’s initiative, Show Up, will help in organizing volunteer efforts to sort and prepare donations for distribution.