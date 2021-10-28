Gov. Cox announces new Cybersecurity Task Force

BERLIN, GERMANY – JANUARY 25: In this photo illustration a young man types on an illuminated computer keyboard typically favored by computer coders on January 25, 2021 in Berlin, Germany. 2020 saw a sharp rise in global cybercrime that was in part driven by the jump in online retailing that ensued during national lockdowns as governments sought to rein in the coronavirus pandemic. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Governor Cox has announced the formation of the Governor’s Cybersecurity Task Force on Thursday, which will include participation from organizations like Rocky Mountain Power, Chevron, and the Utah Hospital Association.

This new task force will promote cybersecurity awareness, share information, identify cybersecurity assets and resources, promote best practices, and enhance cyber capabilities and response for all Utahns.

“It has become clear that even cybersecurity attacks on the private sector can have impacts that frustrate residents, interrupt critical services and quickly become everyone’s problem,” said Gov. Cox in a press release. “Cybersecurity is a shared responsibility between the public and the private sector.”

Over the next year, the task force will create the Governor’s Cybersecurity Advisory Committee composed of various leaders and policymakers within Utah’s cybersecurity community, some of which include:

The Governor or his designee

The Commissioner of the Utah Department of Public Safety

The Chief Information Officer of the state of Utah

The Chief Information Security Officer for the state of Utah.

A representative from the Utah National Guard

Two state legislators or high level policy makers

Two representatives from a federal law enforcement agency

A representative from the Governor’s Office of Economic Opportunity

Ten executive critical infrastructure private sector partners with a wide range of expertise and experience in cybersecurity initiatives

Other organizations that have shown commitment to participate on this board include Sinclair Oil, Utah Education and Telehealth Network, Salt Lake County Special Venues, and Salt Palace Convention Center.