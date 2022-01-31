Gov. Cox allows state employees to fill in during Utah school shortage

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Amid an unprecedented labor shortage throughout Utah schools, state employees can now get paid to fill in for school jobs.

Gov. Spencer Cox issued an executive order allowing state employees to take leave time from their state job to stand in for the lack of teachers and staff in schools.

The executive order grants state employees up to 30 hours of paid administrative leave to work as substitute teachers or other staff members in a public or private school.

Amid a continued surge of Omicron infections, many schools throughout the state had to cut or cancel classes due to staffing shortages.

“We know that kids learn best in the classroom, so we want to do what we can to help schools stay open. Our teachers and our children deserve our support during this difficult phase of the pandemic,” Gov. Cox said. “We hope many of the state’s 22,000 employees will take advantage of this opportunity to help our schools.”

State employees wishing to participate will go through a school hiring process and must pass a background check. Employees hired will qualify for state pay along with school district compensation.