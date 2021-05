Food Truck, Cluck Truck stopped by today to share with us some of their favorite items!

Loaded Buffalo Fries

-Crispy french fries

-Fried chicken tossed in house buffalo sauce

-drizzle with more buffalo and ranch

-crispy bacon

-tangy blue cheese crumbles

Find Cluck Truck this weekend at these locations:

Friday

Dinner 5 pm – 8 pm

SOHO food park

4747 Holladay Blvd Holladay

Saturday

Noon – 10 pm

Fisher Brewing Co

320 w 800 s SLC

Find Cluck Truck online, IG, and FB.