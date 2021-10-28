GOT TURKEY? Salt Lake City Mission needs turkey donations to help those in need

RICHMOND, CA – NOVEMBER 19: Donated turkeys sit in a box at the Bay Area Rescue Mission on November 19, 2012 in Richmond, California. Days ahead of Thanksgiving, the Bay Area Rescue Mission received a donation of 320 turkeys and 60 hams from local business Bay Alarm that will be used to feed a holiday meal to needy and underpriviledged people. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Salt Lake City Mission is in urgent need of turkeys and they are asking the community for help.

The organization is seeing an influx of people in need who have never come to the mission for help.

“Many were doing well before COVID-19 disrupted all of our lives, and now because of growing economic struggles preparing for Thanksgiving has been harder than ever”, says Pastor Joe Vazquez, Co-Director of Salt Lake City Mission. “So our Turkey Drive this year is more important than ever because there is a bigger need in the community for people who just really need that extra bit of hope knowing that people really care.”

The organization only has 23 turkeys in their freezer and is asking the public to donate frozen turkeys, weighing between 10 and 12 pounds.

“We are asking the community to help us collect as many turkeys as we can. 500 frozen turkeys seem like a lot, but I like to think of the food boxes we will be giving out as hundreds of untold dire stories of people, right here in Utah, many who are struggling and could really use assistance this year. They really need our help right now. They need to know someone cares. So the community can help each of these individuals by providing frozen turkeys and other holiday meal fixings for the traditional holiday celebration” Pastor Joe emphasizes.

The mission will be distributing food boxes during the Thanksgiving season and hopes to give each family a frozen turkey in their Thanksgiving food box.

The Salt Lake City Mission’s food drive is set to run for the next couple of weeks and will begin distributing food boxes to those in need beginning Nov. 19.

The drop-off location for frozen turkeys or other essential holiday fixings can be delivered to Salt Lake City’s Mission’s main office at 1151 South Redwood Road Suite #106, Salt Lake City, Utah, 84104.