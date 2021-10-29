Got an electric car? Utah tops list of most EV-charging-friendly states

FILE – This Feb. 9, 2019, file photo shows a sign bearing the company logo outside a Tesla store in Cherry Creek Mall in Denver. Tesla says it delivered 241,300 electric vehicles in the third quarter in 2021, even as it wrestled with a global shortage of computer chips that has hit the entire auto industry. The Palo Alto, California, company’s sales from July through September beat Wall Street estimates. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

UTAH (ABC4) – Do you drive an electric car? Well, it turns out Utah is the right place to be.

A new study set out to see which states were the most friendly for electric vehicle drivers and Utah ranked among the top. Specifically, Utah is the state with the 4th Most EV Charging Stations Per Vehicle.

The study looked at data from the U.S. Department of Energy and the U.S. Department of Transportation. To determine the rankings, calculations were made based on the total number of electric vehicle charging stations for every 100,000 registered vehicles in each state.

Officials say the total number of electric vehicles being driven worldwide was around 10 million cars in 2020, marking a 43% increase over the previous year. Thanks to the popularity of automaker Tesla, along with constant improvement in battery life and charging technology, the electric vehicle market continues to expand rapidly.

Topping the list as the most EV-charging friendly state is surprisingly, Vermont. Although Vermont is one of the smallest states, it holds 49.8 charging stations for every 100k cars, which makes it more concentrated than many other larger states.

The runner-up is California with 42.7 charging stations per 100k vehicles. California also boasts the strongest charging infrastructure, accounting for around 30% of all U.S. electric vehicle charging stations.

Massachusetts claims third place with 37.2 charging stations per 100k vehicles. Utah takes 4th place with 35.3 charging stations per 100k vehicles.

So if you’re in the market for an electric car or you’re already driving one, it looks like Utah is an excellent place to drive around town without fear of an empty battery.

To check out the full study and a list of all state rankings, click here.