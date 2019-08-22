Goose Point Fire burning west side of West Mountain

UTAH COUNTY (ABC4 News) – Crews are currently battling a wildfire on the west side of West Mountain.

State officials say the fire, dubbed the Goose Point Fire, is burning Bureau of Land Management land in the Lincoln Beach area.

At last report Wednesday evening, the fire was estimated to be about 700 acres.

The fire prompted the response from multiple agencies including Payson Fire Rescue. Payson firefighters worked to protect the Brigham Young University observatory on West Mountain.

Photo: Payson Fire Rescue

Photo: Payson Fire Rescue

Officials say crews will work into the night to contain the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a developing story. More information will be posted as it becomes available.

